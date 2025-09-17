Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after buying an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after buying an additional 1,506,055 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $24,069,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

