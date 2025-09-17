Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
