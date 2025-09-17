Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 14,184 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. China Renaissance started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

