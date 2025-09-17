Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

