Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cintas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 605,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $199.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.77. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

