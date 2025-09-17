Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,458 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.