Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

