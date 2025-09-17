Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 8,248 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

