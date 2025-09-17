Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

