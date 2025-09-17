Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAVS opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

