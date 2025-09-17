Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAVS opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.
About Paranovus Entertainment Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paranovus Entertainment Technology
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.