Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.33.

Shares of PXT opened at C$18.87 on Monday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.08.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$75,726.75. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

