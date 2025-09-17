Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

