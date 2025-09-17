Park National Corp OH Has $117.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

