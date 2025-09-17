Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 440 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mears Group from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mears Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 320 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 311.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 421.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.71 million, a PE ratio of 599.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.58.

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 28.62 EPS for the quarter. Mears Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mears Group will post 32.5150732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, for a total transaction of £24,830. Also, insider Jim Clarke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £34,900. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

