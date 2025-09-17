Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,871 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Get Craneware alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRW. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,873.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRW

Craneware Stock Performance

Craneware Company Profile

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 2,472.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,282.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,024.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5,817.58 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

(Get Free Report)

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.