Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,871 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRW. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,873.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRW
Craneware Stock Performance
Craneware Company Profile
The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.