Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 123,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,174,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Specifically, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 121,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,187.45. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

