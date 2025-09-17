Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.