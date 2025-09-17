Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLD. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

