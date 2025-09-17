Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

