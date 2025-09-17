Public Storage $PSA Stock Position Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

