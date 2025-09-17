Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,332 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Qiagen N.V. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.