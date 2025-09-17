Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

