RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RELX
RELX Stock Down 0.4%
RELX stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. RELX has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.
RELX Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.
About RELX
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RELX
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for RELX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.