RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RELX by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RELX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RELX by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in RELX by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RELX by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. RELX has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

