Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Melius began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.