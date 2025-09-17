Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. 440,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 861,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revelation Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.46) by ($2.55). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -49.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
