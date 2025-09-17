Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $40.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.0909.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:REXR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.