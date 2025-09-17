Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 188.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $117,955.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,695.98. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASTE stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

