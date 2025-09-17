RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.22.
REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
