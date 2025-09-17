Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BTDR opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

