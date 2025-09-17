Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 211,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $122,991,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 19,179,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,260,377,000 after buying an additional 453,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,917,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,534,260,000 after buying an additional 1,556,183 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.77.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.