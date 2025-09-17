Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $23.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.83 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $189,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 723,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

