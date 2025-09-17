S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

