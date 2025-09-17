S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 17.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.2% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 32 to GBX 26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 18.69 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.76 ($0.26). 23,051,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 2,366,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFOR. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.25. The stock has a market cap of £115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

