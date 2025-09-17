Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

