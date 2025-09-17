Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRPT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

