Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 8 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.
Savannah Resources Stock Down 1.1%
LON:SAV opened at GBX 4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 13.42. Savannah Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 3.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.17. The firm has a market cap of £103.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,142.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Savannah Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savannah Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.