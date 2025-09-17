Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 8 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Savannah Resources Stock Down 1.1%

LON:SAV opened at GBX 4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 13.42. Savannah Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 3.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.17. The firm has a market cap of £103.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,142.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

