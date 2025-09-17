SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $199.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $252.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

