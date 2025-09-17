Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

