Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 15 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:STX opened at GBX 8.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50. Shield Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 9.10.

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

