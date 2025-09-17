Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 to GBX 305 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 322.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,164.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.59. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 223.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 578,500 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284, for a total value of £1,642,940. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

