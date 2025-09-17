Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Rises By 35.9%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 490,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.