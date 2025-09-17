Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Rises By 35.9%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 490,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.