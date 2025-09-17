Short Interest in Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Decreases By 27.3%

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 109,700 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Drilling Tools International Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DTI opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Drilling Tools International has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 20.9% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,414,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 244,157 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 187.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

