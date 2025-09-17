Short Interest in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Increases By 30.0%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 186,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,381,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,300,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,864,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

