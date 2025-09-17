Short Interest in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Declines By 27.2%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.