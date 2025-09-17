Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Increases By 35.8%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,084,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 3,744,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORZCF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

