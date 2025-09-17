Short Interest in YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Declines By 27.3%

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ABNY opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.