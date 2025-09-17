Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.33.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 95.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 798.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 72.65 and a 1 year high of GBX 107. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.44.

In related news, insider Chris Bowman purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 per share, with a total value of £1,702.86. Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 per share, for a total transaction of £29,037.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,322. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

