Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Shares of SNN stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew SNATS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.