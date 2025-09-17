SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 328,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $235.30 and a 12-month high of $340.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.91.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

