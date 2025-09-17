SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

